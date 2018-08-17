New research shows Brexit impact

Newly published research shows the stark financial impact Brexit is expected to have on people living in Argyll and Bute.

The People’s Vote campaign has carried out independent analysis of authoritative research by the London School of Economics, which looked at the financial impact of both a “soft” and “hard” Brexit in council areas across the UK.

The data suggests that a hard Brexit - that’s where the UK leaves the EU, single market and customs union - would see every householder in Argyll and Bute £385 a year worse off, a decade after Britain left the EU.

Even a soft Brexit – where Britain retained access to the single market – would still leave every person in Argyle and Bute anything up to £204 a year worse off, according to the figures.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in a rally in Edinburgh’s Festival Square today (Saturday) to demand a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal.