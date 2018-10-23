New plan for sign language promotion

A new plan to promote British Sign Language (BSL) has been approved by the council’s policy and resources committee.

The aim of the plan, shared by Argyll and Bute Council, Live Argyll and the Health and Social Care Partnership, is to improve access for deaf and deafblind BSL users to information and public services including healthcare and mental health support.

s part of the commitment to ensuring that children who use BSL will get the support they need at all stages of their learning, the council’s Early Years Team will work in partnership with the National Deaf Children’s Society (Scotland) to produce deaf friendly educational resources and information which can be used by parents, nurseries and health visitors.

A pilot project will be carried out in Dunoon to create a “loop capital” which would make hearing loops available in shops/businesses in the town.

The plan was developed with input from users of BSL in Argyll and Bute, following consultation.

Councillor Rory Colville, policy lead for corporate services said: “This is Argyll and Bute Council’s first plan for promoting the use of and creating greater awareness of BSL.

“BSL is a language in its own right, with its own grammar, vocabulary and dialects and is tremendously important in enabling many of our deaf and deafblind citizens to learn, work, and make the best possible contribution to our community.”

You can see the plan at http://bit.ly/2yeYMc3