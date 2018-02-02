New heritage engagement officer joins

Rothesay Pavilion is delighted to announce the appointment of Iseult Timmermans as the new heritage engagement officer for its £14 million restoration project.

Iseult, who lives in Inverkip, is a graduate of Glasgow School of Art where she specialised in Fine Art Photography. She has more than 20 years’ experience in community engagement through heritage and arts practice, including extensive work at Street Level Photoworks in Glasgow where she established an award-winning collaborative engagement and outreach programme.

Julia Twomlow, artistic director and CEO, of Rothesay Pavilion said: “We were very fortunate to have an excellent shortlist for this post.

“However, Iseult stood out for her particular combination of skills and experience which are just what we need for the next stage of the project. We very much look forward to welcoming her to the team.”

Iseult said: “I am really delighted to have been chosen for this position.

“The Rothesay Pavilion restoration is a significant development for the island and I look forward to being part of realising this new cultural facility, with all the opportunities it will bring.”

Iseult will take up the post with Rothesay Pavilion part-time from February 12.

The Rothesay Pavilion project, which is being led by Argyll and Bute Council and Rothesay Pavilion charity, will ensure that this significant modernist building is converted into a 21st century arts, cultural, sports and community venue.

The development will include a refurbished main hall with a capacity of 800 to 1200; a self-contained venue with a capacity of 100; a flexible exhibition space and a unique glazed top floor meeting and reception room, with spectacular views.

There will also be a café, shop, office spaces for rent.