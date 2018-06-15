New group aims to drive prosperity

A new working group will be set up in Argyll and Bute to engage closely with the business community in a drive to secure the long-term prosperity of the region.

Councillors on the environment, development and infrastructure committee last week agreed a proposal to create the Argyll and Bute Business Group, which will focus on partnership working and building the economy. The new group would play an ongoing role in working towards achieving common goals and building the economy.

With work underway on a proposal to secure significant funding from the UK and Scottish Governments as part of a ‘Rural Growth Deal’ − similar to the City Deals announced for parts of Scotland – it is thought that establishing a new business group would help make the most of the opportunities available through such a deal, as well as attracting investment and growth through other channels.

Councillor Aileen Morton, council leader and policy lead for economic development, said: “We already know that Argyll and Bute is a wonderful place to live, work, visit and do business – and we are determined to engage with the business community for the benefit of the area as a whole.

“The Argyll and Bute Business Group is being set up so that, working in partnership, we can make the most of the opportunities to promote the area and attract investment. Most of the businesses here are small and medium-sized enterprises, and it’s important that we engage with them as widely as possible to ensure that, collectively, we’re doing everything we can to support our thriving economy.

“We are keen that the business community plays its part in promoting the area and growing the economy and I look forward to seeing the new group taking shape.”