New Bute Brew is home bread

Bute Brew Co has put circular economy principles into practice with its ‘Thorough Bread’ beer, which is made using leftover bread.

The 5.1 per cent alcohol craft beer is made from unsold loaves of bread donated from the local Co-op store.

Backed by the Scottish Government and European funding, Zero Waste Scotland was able to provide the seed funding to work with the brewers to research and develop the process. The leftover bread is used in place of some of the malt that would normally be used in the brewing process.

Aidan Canavan, owner of Bute Brew, said: “Our customers absolutely love this beer, and they love it when they find out how it is made too.

“Zero Waste Scotland were really supportive of our idea and the initial funding they provided helped make this possible. Thorough Bread has proven really popular and I’m proud that it’s a real community effort, with the bread coming from local stores.”

The circular economy is about developing new business models to keep products and materials within the economy for as long as possible, and waste is eliminated.

Iain Gulland, chief executive, Zero Waste Scotland, said: “Bute Brew Co is a perfect example of the way circular economy principles are being put into practice in Scotland. By turning leftovers into an opportunity, it has created a fantastic business opportunity while tackling waste at the same time. I hope its success will be an inspiration for other businesses to come up with their own circular economy business ideas.”