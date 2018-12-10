Much merriment and laughter at group’s Christmas supper

Ballianlay SWI met on Monday December 3 for their Christmas Buffet Supper at Straad Hall.
Meg Young, the group’s president, warmly welcomed members and guests to the meeting.
After a short business meeting, the group sat down to enjoy the buffet supper that they had each contributed to, and much merriment and laughter followed.
After supper other entertainment included a Christmas quiz and a beetle drive before the drawing of the raffle. The evening ended with some carol singing.
