Much merriment and laughter at group’s Christmas supper

Ballianlay SWI met on Monday December 3 for their Christmas Buffet Supper at Straad Hall.

Meg Young, the group’s president, warmly welcomed members and guests to the meeting.

After a short business meeting, the group sat down to enjoy the buffet supper that they had each contributed to, and much merriment and laughter followed.

After supper other entertainment included a Christmas quiz and a beetle drive before the drawing of the raffle. The evening ended with some carol singing.

