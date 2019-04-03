MSP wants to hear Bute delivery charge issues

Highlands and Islands List MSP Donald Cameron (Con) is calling on his constituents to bring any concerns they have to him regarding unfair delivery charges.

Mr Cameron has pledged to work closely with Scottish Conservative MP Douglas Ross after it was confirmed that Mr Ross has joined a parliamentary group set up by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) to tackle unfair delivery charges.

Welcoming this news, Mr Cameron said: “I have received numerous complaints from constituents across the Highlands and, especially the Islands, about rip-off delivery charges.

“It is very good news that Douglas has been appointed to this group as he is a highly effective campaigner on this issue and I look forward to working with him to tackle the problem.

“I will be flagging up examples of unfair charges reported to me to Douglas so that he can highlight them with the Advertising Standard Authority.

“I am sure we can make progress in making this discrimination a thing of the past.”

Speaking about his new role, Mr Ross said:“I have worked very closely with the ASA, and on many occasions they have acted on the information we’ve provided and put a stop to misleading and discriminatory charges from certain companies, but there is still more to do.”

Calling on constituents to get in touch, Mr Cameron added: “Anyone who would like to report bad practice should contact me by calling my local office on 01631 563474, by emailing me at donald.cameron.msp@parliament.scot or drop me a line at: Donald Cameron MSP, The Scottish Parliament, Holyrood, Edinburgh EH99 1SP.”