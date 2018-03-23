MSP supports lights off scheme to highlight climate change

Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron has urged constituents across the Isle of Bute to get behind WWF’s Earth Hour campaign.

According to WWF Scotland, around one in six species is in danger of extinction, with 50 per cent at risk of local extinction.

The annual ‘Earth Hour’ campaign encourages people to switch off all their lights for one hour at 8.30pm this Saturday to highlight climate change and its effects.

Donald Cameron MSP said: “WWF Scotland’s Earth Hour campaign is extremely important because it reminds us about the need to do more to protect our natural environment. While this event only lasts for an hour, the effects of climate change will remain forever unless we take action now to reduce our carbon footprint.

“I will continue to do my part in the Scottish Parliament, and back measures which tackle climate change, but it is equally important that local people can play a part in this too.”

Last year hundreds of millions of people took part in Earth Hour with around 9 million taking part in the UK alone.

This year, the theme for Earth Hour is #PromiseForYourPlanet which asks members of the public to take an action which will help protect the planet, including switching to a reusable coffee cup, washing clothes at 30oC, or composting left over food.