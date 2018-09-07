MSP believes Scottish Government programme will boost Argyll and Bute

Local MSP Michael Russell believes this year’s SNP Programme for Government will help contribute to a successful and vibrant Argyll and Bute.

The SNP MSP added that the region will benefit from “ambitious action” in a wide range of areas throughout 2018-19. He said: “The SNP’s plan for Scotland signals a major boost for jobs and the economy in Argyll and Bute, including an additional £7 billion infrastructure investment in schools, hospitals, transport and digital connectivity over the next five years.

“We are continuing the major reforms in our health, education and justice systems over 2018-19– with a significant £250 million extra funding for mental health services, increased support for teachers, head teachers, parents and pupils, as well as a major package of reforms for the justice system, increasing support for the victims of crime and their families.

“With Scottish exports up 12 per cent- the fastest growth in the UK – a £20m National Exports Plan this year will ensure Argyll and Bute’s businesses thrive in the face of damaging hard Brexit plans.

“And our global climate change ambition will continue to be matched by realistic action, with £1billion funding in low carbon and public transport over the next year.

“These bold and ambitious plans for the year ahead are just some of the reasons why the SNP is the second biggest party in the whole of the UK.”