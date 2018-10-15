MP welcomes funding boost for mentoring

Local MP Brendan O’Hara has welcomed a grant of £4,000 to Achievement Bute for their work in counselling and mentoring.

Corra Foundation distributes just under £1 million a year through its Henry Duncan Grants programme to charities working in their local communities.

Mr O’Hara said: “I am delighted this grassroots charity is receiving these funds, enabling them to continue their great work in my constituency. Many of these grants go on staff and running costs like this, meaning they are a lifeline for local charities in this tough financial climate.”

Corra Foundation chief executive Fiona Duncan added: “Corra Foundation is privileged to be able to contribute to the work of local groups across Scotland, supporting them as they make a real difference in the lives of many people, including vulnerable children and young people, isolated older people, unpaid carers, families experiencing poverty and people affected by disability or mental health issues.

“We are committed to our vision of a society in which people create positive change and enjoy fulfilling lives and distributing £1m a year via the Henry Duncan Grants is part of this.”

If charities are interested in applying they can find out more on the Corra Foundation website or by calling Corra Foundation on 0131 444 4020.