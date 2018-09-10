MP warns about Universal Credit

Local MP Brendan O’Hara (SNP) has warned Argyll & Bute residents about the upcoming full service roll out of Universal Credit beginning on September 19.

As part of the full service roll out, legacy benefits such as, tax credits, housing benefit, income support, income related employment and support allowance, and income related job seeker’s allowance will be replaced by Universal Credit.

For those already in receipt of legacy benefits, it is expected that transition to Universal Credit will begin between July 2019 and March 2023.

Mr O’Hara said, “Despite overwhelming evidence of the devastating impact of Universal Credit is having on people, the UK Government has ignored all the warning signs and seems hell-bent on pursing its flagship Universal Credit project.

“It is therefore my job to ensure that my constituents are aware of the changes coming into force and to ensure that support is in place to help.

“Following the roll-out I intend to hold surgeries to provide support and assistance to any constituents who are experiencing problems, or who need general advice on Universal Credit.”