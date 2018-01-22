MP calls for groups to apply to fund

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara is urging local groups and charities to apply to E.ON for energy related improvements funding.

He said: “This is really good news that E.ON have re-opened their Energising Communities Fund and they are currently seeking applications from community groups and charities to make those vital improvements that really will cut the cost of their energy bills. Heating bills can account for a large part of the running costs and more often than not, budgets are tight. I would urge them to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Go to www.eonenergy.com/community. Applications close on January 29.