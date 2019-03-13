Moves to make Bute more friendly for walking and cycling

Argyll and Bute Council is inviting islanders to give their views on the development of a new walking and cycling route between the ferry terminal and Rothesay Joint Campus.

A drop-in event is being held on Wednesday (March 20) at The Hub (the old Clydesdale Bank), 17 High Street, Rothesay, 11am - 7pm.

The route along High Street and Townhead was identified as needing improvement following the council’s Remaking Rothesay Project consultation. Feedback showed the route was well-used and that improvements would benefit those travelling by bike, foot, with prams or buggies, or by wheelchair or mobility scooter.

Work has been carried out to ascertain options for improving the route and the public is invited to get involved in identifying what will work best for them. As well as the drop-in, you can comment at www.rothesayactivetravelmap.commonplace.is.

Aileen Morton, leader of Argyll and Bute Council and policy lead for economic development, said: “As a council, we are committed to doing what we can to promote active and healthy living. I would encourage residents to attend the drop-in event, or log on to the website, and have their say on these proposals.”

Dave Keane, community links manager for Sustrans Scotland, added: “We’re pleased to be involved in a range of projects, providing support and advice to make it easier for people to travel around Bute and Rothesay.

“We look forward to working with the community and council to develop more walking, cycling and wheeling infrastructure on the island in years to come.”