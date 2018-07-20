Mourners asked to wear pink for Alesha MacPhail’s funeral

Arrangements for the funeral of Alesha MacPhail have been announced by the funeral directors.

The six-year old will be laid to rest in North Lanarkshire tomorrow (Saturday) and Alesha’s parents have asked mourners to wear something pink as a tribute to their daughter.

Alesha was on holiday in Bute when she was reported missing from her grandparents’ home on July 2. Her body was later found in woodland.

A 16-year old boy was arrested, then charged with her rape and murder.

Posting on Facebook, MacGregor Family Funeral Directors said: “Alesha’s family would welcome and be comforted by the attendance of anyone affected by this tragedy who wish to pay their final respects.

“We ask that the community show their support and help the family through this tragedy and through this very difficult day in their lives.”