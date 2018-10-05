Mount Stuart welcomes its new head of collections

The Mount Stuart Trust has announced the appointment of Charlotte Rostek as the new head of collections.

Charlotte will act as steward of the Bute Collection, ensuring its care and preservation, curating exhibitions, and developing relationships between Mount Stuart and other institutions.

Colin Boag, managing director of the Trust, said of the new appointment: “We are delighted that Charlotte will be joining us during an exciting period of change and growth.

“Charlotte has a wealth of experience and extensive expertise and we are looking forward to using that to develop our plans and operations.”

Originally from Germany, Charlotte joins Mount Stuart from Lyon and Turnbull Auctioneers where she was head of the Glasgow office. Prior to this role Charlotte was the inaugural curator for Dumfries House, a house and estate with a long standing connection to the Bute Family.