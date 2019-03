A reminder that Whitney McVeigh’s Spring exhibition ‘What is Worthwhile Doing in this World’, on display at Mount Stuart, will be launched this Saturday.

A preview event will take place 2pm -5pm. The launch day at Mount Stuart will also feature a talk by the artist from 3.30pm-4.30pm.

The ‘What is Worthwhile Doing in this World’ exhibition continues at Mount Stuart until April 26.