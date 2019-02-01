Mount Stuart delighted to host artist’s solo spring exhibition

Mount Stuart Trust is delighted to announce a solo exhibition by Whitney McVeigh this spring as part of its expanded Contemporary Visual Arts Programme.

McVeigh’s ‘What is Worthwhile Doing in this World’ exhibition will be previewed on March 16, 2-5pm, featuring a talk by the artist from 3.30-4.30pm. The exhibition continues to April 26.

McVeigh reaches into the Bute archive and focuses on intimate traces of the history of women in the house, in particular Gwendolen Crichton Stuart, 3rd Marchioness of Bute (1854-1932), and Augusta Crichton Stuart DBE, 4th Marchioness of Bute (1880-1947). The exhibition is an opportunity to bring the archive into the public space, that alludes to layers of time and celebrates universality.