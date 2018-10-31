More wins for Bute dance school at final big contest of the season

A dancer from the Anne McIlroy School of Dance has been celebrating more success – this time at the final major tournament of the year.

Mollie Mae Aiken attended the Royal National Mod competition in Dunoon and came home with three firsts, two seconds, a third, a fourth and also the runner-up shield for premier 15 years.

School owner Anne McIlroy said: “I was at the Mod with them. Mollie Mae danced very well and was awarded medals accordingly.

“She works very hard, is a great dancer and she is an asset to the dance school.

“Her brother Harry did well as well, but unfortunately didn’t win a trophy.

“There was also a wee group of beginners that did well also on the day.”

Anne has been proud of her dancers this year.

She said: “This event was the sort of culmination of the year and the team kept up their high levels to give us a good finish. This was the last major tournament this year.

“It has been a very busy and successful year for our dancers and here they are still coming in on the prize list. It’s been great.

“It’s a three way thing. The dancers, the parents and the teachers. They are always a credit to the school.”