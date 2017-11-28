More support from For Bute

Community thrift shop For Bute donated just over £1000 to local causes this week.

For Bute donates the funds it makes to groups on the island, and the recipients this month included housing representatives, the depute lieutenant Stewart Shaw and Jimmy Lilley of the Brandane Bulls.

Jimmy is part of the coaching team for the Bulls, Bute’s newest youth football team, and the For Bute’s money is part of an ongoing arrangement to pay for the Bulls’ kits.

Stewart Shaw accepted the money, which helped pay for wreaths that were laid on Remembrance Sunday.

Three housing complexes will put the money received towards Christmas parties for their residents.