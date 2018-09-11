More positive destinations for Argyll & Bute teenagers

Figures released last week show that the number of young people in the area who are on the path to positive destinations is up by 2.7 per cent.

Participation measure figures, released by Skills Development Scotland, show that 94.2 per cent of those aged between 16 and 19 in Argyll and Bute are currently in employment, education or training. An increase from last year.

This figure is above the national average of 91.8 per cent, and puts Argyll and Bute ninth out of the 32 local authority areas in Scotland.

The news has been welcomed by Argyll and Bute Council. Policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said: “This report shows the great efforts that have been made to help our young people make positive progress and access appropriate pathways into work.

“Together with our partners at Skills Development Scotland and Job Centre, we have been working hard to promote enterprise and entrepreneurship, and to help our young people raise their ambitions so that they can develop and succeed. The council has also developed its own award-winning modern apprenticeship scheme.

“We are committed to ensuring that our young people are equipped to secure and sustain positive destinations and achieve success in life, and we want them to be fully aware of the opportunities that are out there.”

To see the full report, click here.