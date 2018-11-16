More awards ‘For Bute’

A local charity shop has again benefited many good causes on the island in its latest round of financial awards.

Rothesay-based thrift shop ‘For Bute’ prides itself on supporting island causes with regular donations made to deserving local individuals and organisations.

Peter Niven from the Victoria Street shop revealed more about the local groups who have received awards in this latest round of funding.

He said: “This month was no exception and the awards, although less in total than usual, were as always, gratefully received.

“The charity ‘Children First’ accepted £50 towards the purchase of a bicycle for a local nine-year-old girl who is receiving support from the charity, who are sure a new bike will increase her self-esteem and social skills.

“Marcus Planck is a local lad with a footballing future according to those involved in the youth programme at Greenock Morton FC.

“The island’s connection with that proud club will be enhanced as Marcus progresses with the help of £200 towards travel and accommodation costs for this season. Good luck from all at the shop, Marcus.

“Additionally the shop has committed a further £200 towards the cost of maintaining the grass areas on the old West Church site in the town.”

Peter added: “We are constantly on the lookout for quality items for resale.

“For Bute’s shop on Victoria Street is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

“It’s well worth a visit next time you are nearby.”