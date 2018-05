The Submarine Association visited Rothesay last Saturday for a memorial service for the crew of midget submarine XE11.

The submarine was based at Port Bannatyne and sank in Loch Striven in 1945, killing all four crewmen.

Argyll and Bute Provost Len Scoullar at the memorial service. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

The Submarine Association arrived from Dunoon by the naval auxiliary vessel SD Omagh, after stopping at Loch Striven to lay a wreath.

They were joined by some members of the Isle of Bute branch of the Royal British Legion for a short service at the High Kirk in Rothesay.