Man from Bute dies in tragic road accident

A 26-year-old man from Bute tragically died yesterday (Thursday) in a road accident near Stirling.

Mikey McArthur was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash involving a bus and a cherry-picker near Stirling at about 10.25am in Balkerach Street, Doune.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Stirling responded to Balkerach Street at around 10.25am on Thursday, September 27 following a collision involving a bus and a plant vehicle.

“A 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances of the collision are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive have been notified.”