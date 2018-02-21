Lottery success stories to be celebrated with awards show

Fifty National Lottery grants totalling £3.4 million were awarded in Argyll and Bute last year, providing a vital boost to local projects alongside community groups.

A wide variety of local projects received funding last year, including £5,000 to Rothesay Pavilion for community dance and singing workshops. Now these examples, or any organisation that has ever received National Lottery funding, can enter The National Lottery Awards 2018 – searching for the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects. National Lottery Awards winners’ will receive £5,000 and national recognition at a ceremony broadcast on BBC One later this year.

Projects can be nominated in seven categories; Arts, Education, Environment, Health, Heritage, Sport and Voluntary/Charity.

To enter your favourite project, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or call 0207 293 3329. Entries must be received by April 6.