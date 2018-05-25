Lottery grant for Bute-based charity

Charity Calum’s Cabin on the Isle of Bute has been awarded a £2,100 grant from the Scottish Children’s Lottery.

Calum’s Cabin and the nearby Calum’s Cabin Cottage are luxury holiday homes on Bute offering much needed retreats for children suffering from cancer and cancer related diseases, and their families.

Calum’s Cabin takes its name after 12 year old Calum Speirs from Rothesay, who lost his fight for life in 2007, just over a year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The cabin and cottage are booked for 50 weeks a year, closing only for two weeks for annual refurbishment and maintenance. Due to the high demand, Calum’s Cabin also rents self-catering accommodation from the Mount Stuart Trust on the Isle of Bute for 30 weeks of the year, allowing the charity to help an extra 30 families per year.

Caroline Speirs, chairperson of Calum’s Cabin, says: “The grant from the Scottish Children’s Lottery means that yet again more families can be helped by Calum’s Cabin, which is wonderful. Many families with a child suffering from cancer don’t have the option to wait and book their stay for the following year as time is precious. Calum’s Cabin is delighted to have received this support and the difference it will make to families is indescribable.”

The Scottish Children’s Lottery was launched in October 2016 to raise money for children in Scotland, with proceeds helping to improve the lives of children right across the country and make a real difference to those who need it most.

Kirsteen Campbell is trustee of Chance to Connect which operates as a society lottery under the Scottish Children’s Lottery. Chance to Connect supports projects working in the areas of community development and citizenship, giving young people across Scotland the chance to live in a safe, supportive and stimulating community.

Kirsteen Campbell said: “I am delighted that we are able to provide funding for Calum’s Cabin from the monies generated from the Scottish Children’s Lottery which was established in order to promote and support the development and potential of children and young people in Scotland. Thank you to those who play the Scottish Children’s Lottery; you are helping to support the great work that our charities undertake.

Charities that support children in Scotland can apply online for Scottish Children’s Lottery funding.