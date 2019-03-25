Lottery funding invested locally

More than £86 million of National Lottery funding has been invested in Argyll and Bute since the National Lottery began 25 years ago.

More than 2,100 National Lottery grants have been awarded since 1994. One of the largest local grants was for more than £4 million for the redevelopment of Rothesay Pavilion, which is due to open later this year.

Jonathan Tuchner from the National Lottery, said: “The National Lottery has changed lives the length and breadth of the UK. It’s all down to local people who choose to do incredible things with National Lottery funding, changing their communities for the better, step by step. I look forward to what we can achieve together over the next 25 years.”

Organisations that have received National Lottery funding can enter the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards. Winners will receive a £10,000 cash prize and national recognition at a ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year. To enter your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, go to www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards.

Entries close at midnight on April 30.