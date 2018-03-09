Lottery boost for local rape crisis centre

Argyll &Bute Rape Crisis has been awarded a National Lottery award of £93,484 to fund its Individual Survivor Art Therapy Programme.

The five-year Individual Survivor Art Therapy Programme will enable survivors of sexual violence to access art therapies throughout Argyll & Bute.

Nicola Hall, operational manager, Argyll and Bute Rape Crisis, said: “Art therapy can be particularly helpful to people who find it hard to express their thoughts and feelings verbally, which can be the case for a lot of survivors who may never have verbalised their experiences before.

“Using visual and creative arts we will give survivors a confidential space in which they can explore their experiences of trauma and its impact on their lives.”

Big Lottery Fund Scotland chairwoman, Maureen McGinn, said: “I am delighted that Argyll &Bute Rape Crisis has been successful in securing a Big Lottery Fund grant. It will make a big difference where it is needed most and I wish Argyll &Bute Rape Crisis every success as it goes on to develop and expand its project for the benefit of the local community.”

Argylland Bute Rape Crisis has a long history of providing specialised support to survivors in rural and remote rural areas and has a broad understanding of the challenges facing people living and working in these areas. Last year the group supported over 150 survivors across the region. It offers free and confidential support to women, men and transgender survivors of sexual violence including rape and childhood sexual abuse.