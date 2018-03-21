Lottery award is just ‘majik’ for charity

Argyll and Bute charity Home-Start MAJIK has been awarded a £18,125 grant from the Scottish Children’s Lottery to support local families.

The charity - MAJIK (Mid Argyll, Islay, Jura and Kintyre) supports families across Argyll and Bute, including Cowal and Bute, with at least one child under the age of five.

Aiming to give children in the area the best start in life, the charity responds to the needs of each family and offers one-to-one support, group sessions and home visits to parents and carers.

Sharon Erskine, acting manager and coordinator, said: “At Home-Start MAJIK we are aware that there is no rule book for raising a family and it can seem overwhelming at times. Our volunteers are trained to support local parents in giving their children the best start in life, and we are more than grateful to Scottish Children’s Lottery – and the people who play – for supporting our core service.”

The Scottish Children’s Lottery was launched in October 2016 to raise money for children in Scotland, with proceeds helping to improve the lives of children right across the country and make a real difference to those who need it most.

Dame Anne Begg is trustee of Chance to Flourish which operates as a society lottery. It supports projects that work within the area of social development of pre-school children and their families and carers, making a positive difference to children’s lives in their early years.

Dame Anne said: “I am delighted that we are able to provide funding for Home-Start MAJIK from the monies generated from the Scottish Children’s Lottery, which was established to promote and support the development and potential of children and young people in Scotland. Thank you to those who play the Scottish Children’s Lottery; you are helping to support the great work that our charities undertake.”

Charities that support children in Scotland can apply online for Scottish Children’s Lottery funding.