Local young people’s awards

The achievements of Argyll and Bute’s young people were recognised at a prestigious award ceremony in Helensburgh recently.

A total of 24 finalists attended the 2018 Argyll and Bute Youth Awards in the Victoria Halls, with two youngsters from Bute recognised. The Unsung Hero Award went to Keira Rutherford from Rothesay while Argyll and Bute’s Member of the Scottish Youth Parliament, Jamie Murray from Bute, won the Citizenship Award.

Youth Citizenship Award sponsored by Opportunities for All. Jamie Murray with Anne Paterson of Argyll and Bute Counci

Attending the awards, Argyll and Bute Council leader, Councillor Aileen Morton, spoke of the outstanding contributions that young people make to Argyll and Bute. She said: “Having watched the videos of all the winners, it’s clear we have so much to be proud of in Argyll and Bute and our young people are a huge part of that. That’s why it’s a real pleasure to be able to recognise the contribution they make to life in our communities through the Argyll and Bute Awards 2018.

“These awards are much more than a way of highlighting the many achievements and successes of our young people. They tell our young people that they matter – that what they do makes a difference to life in Argyll and Bute.

“They show our young people that they’re valued and have a key role to play in making Argyll and Bute a really great place to live, learn, work and visit. Congratulations to everyone who participated in this year’s awards. We’re honoured and delighted to be able to recognise your hard work, your commitment and your success. Argyll and Bute is a better place because of you.”