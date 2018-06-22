Local Rotarians keeping busy

Members of the Rotary Club of Rothesay have been busy recently taking part in some fun events as well as doing their bit to improve the island.

On May 27, club members held a clean-up at Langalbunoich Beach followed by a barbecue. The club’s public relations officer Ronnie Falconer said: “Many thanks to all who came along to help. They enjoyed a fine evening and made this a successful event.”

Rotary Club of Rothesay held their first murder mystery on Saturday 10th June. Forty rotarians and friends enjoyed a fun filled evening working out who killed lord Heathcliff. Mrs. Withering finally confessed. The evening was a great success and certain to be repeated. Photo by Ronnie Falconer.

And 12 Rotarians enjoyed a clay pigeon shoot at Kingarth on June 7 with Bute Clay Target Club. In a friendly competition with each competitor attempting to hit 20 clays, the best shot was Billy Shields hitting 12 out of 20, followed by Duncan Martin and Ronnie Falconer, a close joint second scoring 11, and David Anderson third scoring 10.

Ronnie added: “All thoroughly enjoyed the evening and a new experience for most.

“Many thanks to John Cowan and members of the Bute Clay Target Club for facilitating the evening.

The evening raised £537, which will be added to the funds which Rotary raises and disburses to support local good causes on Bute.

