Local MSP supports Multiple Sclerosis campaign at Holyrood

Michael Russell MSP pledged his support for MS Society Scotland’s Kiss Goodbye to MS campaign last week.

The Argyll and Bute MSP said: “With so many Scots affected by this disease it is great to see the ground-breaking work being undertaken by MS Society Scotland. I would encourage anyone who can to donate to the cause and help bring an end to the pain lived by MS patients day in day out.”

Morna Simpkins, director for MS Society Scotland said: “For more than 11,000 people in Scotland, living with MS is a daily reality. This is why the MS Society is driving cutting-edge research into more and better treatments to ultimately stop MS.

“By joining a global group of fundraisers and taking part in Kiss Goodbye to MS, your small sacrifice could help us find new treatments for people living with MS and their loved ones.”

Sign up at- www.mssociety.org.uk/kissgoodbyetoMS.