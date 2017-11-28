Local man warns residents about phone scam

A Buteman reader is warning residents to be aware of scams after he received a call from a woman falsely claiming to be from BT.

David Rossi (74), from Rothesay, hung up and then contacted BT who confirmed that it was a scam call.

He is now calling on locals to be wary when receiving calls from people they don’t know.

He said: “I feel it would be worthwhile to warn people. The call sounded authentic, with the woman telling me that my broadband and devices were vulnerable to attack.

“I didn’t entertain her and hung up. I contacted BT who were extremely helpful and confirmed that no contact had been made to me from them so it was a scam call. I used to work in IT and I have heard about these scams. I suppose if they try so many people they will get somebody to fall for it. It sounded authentic and professional to be fair.

“I just wanted to warn people . I didn’t fall for it but if someone is not aware they could fall for it and lose a lot of money potentially.

“I didn’t hang on long enough to find out all the details but it could have been very dodgy.”