Local council tax rise ‘highest in Scotland’

New figures released by the SNP Government show that residents in Argyll and Bute will be the hardest hit in Scotland for council tax rises.

The average council tax per dwelling in Argyll and Bute has risen from £1,071 in 2017/18 to £1,166 in 2018/19 – a rise of £95.

Donald Cameron MSP

Comparably, other local authorities saw much smaller rises, whilst Aberdeen City Council saw an average cut of £6 in council tax. The average rise across Scotland is £37, with Edinburgh the second highest at £58.

Commenting on the figures local list MSP Donald Cameron (Con) said: “Argyll and Bute is being hit the hardest thanks to SNP Government cuts to the council’s budget, forcing them to look at other ways to raise funds. The result of that, is that the average household in the area will have to pay an average of £95 more this year while other councils will see smaller rises or in one case, a slight cut in tax.

“The fact is that this hike obliterates any savings that some in the area made from the SNP’s recent tax changes, and unfortunately for many working age people, they remain in the highest taxed part of the United Kingdom.”

Councillor Gary Mulvaney, depute leader of Argyll & Bute Council, hit back, citing the change to the Band D figure as opposed to the average rise.

He said: “There has been a three per cent council tax rise in Argyll and Bute – exactly the same as was agreed in every other Scottish local authority and in line with Scottish Government expectations. The Band D figure for 2018/19 is £1,249 – £35.66 more than last year. Those are the facts.”