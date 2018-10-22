List MSP angry at Storm Callum disruption to HGVs travelling to and from Bute

Donald Cameron MSP has hit out at the Scottish Government after larger HGV vehicles were unable to reach the mainland via road or sea from Bute during Storm Callum.

Mr Cameron (Con)said: “I fear that unless action is taken sooner rather than later, such disruption to local businesses could be repeated down the line.

“Obviously the first thing that has to happen is for clarification on whether or not the Gourock terminal can land HGV and other large vehicles, and if it cannot, then the SNP Government need to look into what can be done to remedy this.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “CalMac made the operational decision to divert a number of services from Wemyss Bay to Gourock due to difficult weather conditions. As always, passenger safety must be their top priority, but it’s regrettable that some customers were impacted by the disruption.”