Latest tale of Bute reading dog released

The latest book in a popular series about a Bute deerhound who is read to by pupils at Rothesay Primary School was released last week.

‘Rhodry Goes to School’ is the fifth instalment in the Rhodry the Scottish Deerhound series, written by Sophie Wallace, a classroom assistant at Rothesay Joint Campus.

Rhodry the dog with pupils at Rothesay Primary.

The series is based on the real life of Sophie’s dog Rhodry, a therapy dog who visits the primary school once a week as part of the Paws and Read scheme.

“The theory behind it is if children read to a dog they are more confident, “ said Sophie.

“All my books are based quite closely on real things but obviously are fiction.

“The pupils love Rhodry. We have been doing it for about a year. He is like a hero to them.”

Sophie, who has been living on the island for a year, released her first Rhodry book two years ago.

She said: “I just write about what he gets up to. The books have done well. Each book gets more popular than the last one.

“The fourth book was the first one set on Bute, which really took off. This latest book is again set here but it doesn’t really say. I hope it will be popular too.

“A proportion of the royalties will be going to the charity we do the therapy for – Therapy Dogs Nationwide.

“Generally dogs prove to be very therapeutic. They go into hospitals, care homes and all sorts of places. They just calm people down, just by patting the dog.

“And research has shown it really brings the kids on with their reading.”

Rhodry Goes To School, from the Rhodry the Scottish Deerhound series, is out now priced £4.99 You can buy the latest Rhodry book online at https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/1790176670/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o02_s00?ie=UTF8&&psc=1.

His books are also available to purchase locally at Print Point in Rothesay.

You can keep up to date with Rhodry’s day to day life on twitter, go to – https://mobile.twitter.com/deerhoundrhodry?lang=en-gb