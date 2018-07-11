Latest awards For Bute groups

For Bute gave £4500 to island groups recently in its latest allocation of funds raised by its team of volunteers in its Victoria Street thrift shop.

Organisers of the popular motor cycle rally in Port Bannatyne received £500 for this year’s event.

Beachwatch Bute was awarded £1000 to allow it to continue to keep our coastline clean and healthy for locals and visitors alike.

Rothesay Dance Fusion accepted £500 to go towards their expenses when travelling to Blackpool to compete in the British finals.

Rothesay Bowling Club accepted £1000 for a much-needed spiked roller, ensuring the best possible playing surface for their August tournament.

Bute Community Cycling Club received £500 to cover the cost of providing free mechanical checks by the Bike Shed as part of the Big Bike Revival bike ride from Rothesay to Mount Stuart and back this Saturday.

Isle of Bute Resilience team accepted a cheque for £500 which will be put to good use in promoting their valuable contribution to the safety of all on the island.

Crossroads Caring for Carers – Cowal and Bute are treating local unpaid carers to a Christmas meal this year. For Bute’s donation of £500 should help make sure they have a great party.

Peter Niven from For Bute, said: “The ‘For Bute’ shop is always on the lookout for quality items for resale and is always worth a visit.

“A warm welcome, friendly blether and the chance of a bargain are guaranteed.”