Land Rover search comes to Bute

The English owner of a vintage series 2 Land Rover is looking to trace its original Bute owners.

Mark Bloxam from Surrey hopes to find out more about his vehicle, registration number KSJ501, which was registered in 1960 on Bute.

He said: “I would very much like to trace the original owners and would ask that anyone who has any knowledge of the vehicle to make contact with me at markbloxam@mail.com. It was a green colour when it was manufactured and later painted black it is now painted blue. It is a short wheelbase petrol version.”