Kidney group hits milestone

The Bute Kidney Patients Support Group is delighted to announce that it has now passed the milestone of £100,000 in its fundraising efforts.

The group thanked those who have given their time and money in the past two years to get a dialysis unit on Bute.

Shirley McFarlane from the group’s fundraising committee, admitted they still have a long way to go to reach the £300,000 target but is happy to reach this achievement.

She said: “Local people and organisations have been very generous in helping reach this fantastic amount although there has also been significant contributions from further afield too.

“We reckon we will still have to raise about another £200,000, but once we have the results of the NHS Scoping Exercise we will be in a better position to know what our final target will be.

“We have been greatly impressed with the efforts of Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership to try to facilitate our request for a local dialysis unit, and work will continue over the next few months to ensure that everything possible is being done to set up a unit on the island.

“We have a considerable number of patients travelling for dialysis at the moment and it would make such a difference, both to them, and to future renal patients, to have a local unit.

“We have lots of fundraisers coming up in the near future so I really hope the community will continue to give generously to our cause.”