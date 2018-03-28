Join toddle waddle to help raise money for Barnardo’s

Children throughout the country, including many from Bute, toddled their way towards raising £13,633 for Barnardo’s Scotland last year.

Waves of under-fives joined The Big Toddle 2017 and the charity is again calling for nurseries, schools and families to put their best foot forward and take part in this year’s Big Toddle week from June 18-24, 2018.

For the second consecutive year the Big Toddle is run in partnership with CBeebies TV show, Teletubbies.

Those who register will receive a Big Toddle pack containing information and fundraising ideas.

Go to www.bigtoddle.co.uk or call 0800 008 7005 to register or find out more.