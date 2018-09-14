Job claimants down from previous year

The claimant count for Argyll and Bute in August 2018 was slightly down from the corresponding figure in the same month last year.

Last month there were 845 job claimants in the county. Down two per cent from a year before, and a massive drop of 50 per cent since 2010.

More impressive last month was the drop in the number of claimants aged 18-24, which is down by 17 per cent from last year, down 59 per cent from 2013 and down by 68 per cent from 2010.

The claimant count includes those who are on JSA, or who are searching for work on Universal Credit.

The employment level in Scotland has risen by 197,000 since 2010 to 2.63 million.

There are 16,000 less women in work than a year ago in Scotland, with the number of working women currently standing at 1.28 million.

Unemployment across the country has fallen by 106,000 since 2010 and is currently 113,000, with the rate reducing by 4.2 per cent.