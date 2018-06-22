Job centre continues to support islanders

Rothesay Job Centre is offering its facilities to local employers, as the latest figures reveal a slight decrease in claimants for Argyll & Bute.

The figures for May show that there are 25 less benefits claimants in the local authority area, a drop of three per cent from May last year. While the figure has dropped an impressive 49 per cent from five years ago. Meanwhile, the use of Jobcentre facilities have been offered to all local employers to assist them with their recruitment and training needs.

Eileen Downie, employer and partnership manager for Argyll & Bute and West Dunbartonshire, said: “If employers are recruiting they can use our facilities, such as our interview rooms.

“And we can help in getting their application forms out to potential employees. Really give a heads up to people about what the employer is looking for. It’s all about working as close as we can with employers to give job seekers the best help so they can compete with other candidates.

“We are currently working with Bute Island Foods for their latest recruitment exercise. We try to put in as much support as possible.”

Eileen explained more about the local job market.

She said: “It’s different from the likes of Dunoon and Oban where there are new employers in the area. Bute tends to stand still. So it’s about keeping our job seekers motivated and giving them opportunities, to perhaps re-train.

“As we go towards full Universal Credit in the area in September we will really try to make sure we have support in place. We do work hard with our job seekers.

“Our work coaches are working with job seekers to ensure that they have the confidence and skills to be move into employment and take up the fantastic opportunities that are on offer with both new and existing employers in the area.

“Our recent Virtual Care Jobfair was a huge success, with over 14000 Twitter impressions made on the day.

“Some of the organisations who liked or re-tweeted our content included Inverclyde Council, Key, Quarriers, Argyll College and Scot Jobs Net.”