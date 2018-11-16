Jazz band will be on song in Bute

The award winning Glasgow based gypsy jazz band, Rose Room,are due on stage at Rothesay’s 292 Club for an eagerly awaited Saturday night spectacular on November 24.

In June this year Rose Room were voted ‘Best Band’ in the Scottish Jazz Awards, with violinist and songstress, Seonaid Aitken winning ‘Best Vocalist’ for the second year running. This multi-talented quartet played one or their earliest gigs in Rothesay after their formation in 2010 and have been firm favourites of the Bute audience ever since.

Sharing a love of Swing music and the style of the great Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli, they perform their repertoire of Gypsy Jazz favourites and own compositions with verve, vigour and panache.

Fronted by Seonaid, who also plays with the Orchestra of Scottish Opera and is a presenter of BBC Radio Scotland’s Jazz Nights, Rose Room features the twa Tams - Tam Gallagher on rhythm guitar and Tom Watson on solo guitar, with Scotland’s leading guitar maker, Jimmy Moon on double bass.

Tim Saul, chairman of the Isle of Bute Jazz Festival, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring Rose Room back to Bute for a winter concert, as we know that any concert featuring them is going to be sensational. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy some Scottish jazz manouche at it’s very best – a rare treat.”

Tickets priced at £15 are available in advance at www.butejazz.com, at Brechin’s on Bridgend Street, Rothesay, and on the door subject to availability. Space is limited so book early to avoid disappointment.