It’s a haggis supper for the members of Rothesay Rotary

The Rotary Club of Rothesay held its annual celebration of Burns at Kingarth Hotel on January 25.

Although not an evening that follows the traditional Burns programme, the guests much enjoyed the Address to the Haggis by Georgeann Martin which was followed by rapturous applause. Stewart Shaw’s Toast to Scotland was humorous, thought-provoking and extremely well received before the company was treated to several songs by Meg Young accompanied by Tony Spencer.

Further singing included the rather more mixed talents of the audience who participated at least with enthusiasm, it was noted.

The raffle was a great success and rounded off another evening in memory of our National Bard.