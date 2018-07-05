Islanders asked to use water wisely

Scottish Water is urging customers on Bute to use their water wisely as a result of the prolonged dry period of weather.

The conditions combined with significantly increased water usage levels in the area have prompted Scottish Water to ask customers served by the Dhu Loch Water Treatment Works to take simple but important water efficiency measures to help to ensure continued supply to homes and businesses.

Dhu Loch WTW serves domestic properties and businesses in the Glendaruel, Colintraive, Kilchattan Bay, Kingarth and higher lying parts of Port Bannatyne and Rothesay areas.

Simple steps customers can take to use water efficiently include:

- Using a bucket of water instead of a hose to wash your car or only washing windscreens and headlights and brake lights

- Using a watering can instead of a hose to water gardens and plants

-Taking a shower instead of a bath and making it a short shower

- Only using washing machines or dishwashers fully loaded

-Turning off the tap when brushing teeth and shaving.

Scottish Water is also asking businesses to consider their usage and how they can use water more efficiently.

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water’s chief operating officer, said: “We are urging everyone living and working locally to take simple, practical and common sense steps to use water wisely.

“In the area served by Dhu Loch it’s important that people consider their water needs and usage and help us to maintain supplies in the area. This period of weather has been unusually prolonged and we’ve seen usage levels increase significantly.

“We’re committed to maintaining public water supplies across the country and are taking a number of steps to ensure they can be maintained. We need the community to support this by thinking about how water is used and to take some practical actions to make sure we can keep the water cycle flowing.”

To help customers use water wisely, advice is available at www.scottishwater.co.uk/savewater or call the Customer Helpline on 0800 0778 778.

Businesses should speak to their licensed provider for advice.