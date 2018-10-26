Island team resilient against Storm Callum

The Isle of Bute Resilience Team were kept busy recently, when the volunteers were called in to help the island cope with the impact of Storm Callum.

The team of 25 volunteers were utilised by the council and the police on October 12 as strong winds and heavy rain battered Bute.

The Isle of Bute Resilience Team secretary Fiona Gillespie explained just what the team members helped out with on the day.

She said: “We ere out at nine o’clock. I phoned the team and told them we had a call to assist Police Scotland and Argyll and Bute Council.

“We all met at the police station. We then split the team in two.

“Half the team went into the roads department to make up six tonnes of sand bags. Which took all day.

“As they made them the council took them out to be used against flooding.

“The other team went out with a council worker and went to the hot spots for flooding on the island and cleaned the drains and gullies.

“It was good fun. The oldest person in our group is 66. She said it was the best day ever.

“Even in that weather, we got out and did the job asked of us. It was a busy day but a fun day.”

The group was formed in March this year. Fiona explained why the Bute Resilience Team was set-up.

She said: “We thought about it for a long time, my husband and I.

“After the bad weather and the snow we had last winter, we felt we could take some of the pressure off the council and assist them.

“Storm Callum proves we are needed. We were also out in the search for Alicia. We had the team down at the police station in just 15 minutes.

“The police and the council are in full support of us. It feels nice to help out in the community. And it’s nice to feel appreciated for what we do.”

Thanking others for helping provide the equipment the team needs to support local services, Fiona added: “We have got all the right clothing. Steel toe capped wellies, hard hats etc. We got them through donations and grants.”