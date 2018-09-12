The council’s islands strategic group has welcomed a pilot initiative that will see five Scottish Government employees volunteering as ‘Island Liaison Partners’.

Their role will be to build knowledge, understanding and relationships with communities on the islands to improve the government’s understanding of the challenges facing those living there.

Members at last week’s meeting of the Argyll islands strategic group heard from Scottish Government civil servants about how they intend to engage with islanders.

Councillor Robin Currie, policy leads for islands, said: “We welcome this new initiative and I’m especially pleased that the five island liaison partners will be in post for long enough that they will be able to build up a real understanding of the challenges of island life, as well as the fantastic opportunities that exist on our islands.

“Their presence and the relationships they build with communities will provide useful information to the government that can be used to inform their future priorities and policies for the islands.”

The partners will carry out the roles on a voluntary basis, not impacting on their existing responsibilities with the Scottish Government.

Their first steps will be to work with national, local and third sector partners and engage directly with communities on the islands.