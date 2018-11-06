Island astronomical group’s latest meeting out of this world

If you have a fascination with outer space you should get along to the latest meeting of the island’s astronomical group next week.

The November meeting of Bute Astronomical Society takes place on Monday (November 12) at 7.30pm, at St Pauls Hall, Deanhood Place, Rothesay.

The programme for the group’s latest meeting contains ‘Skies over Bute’, followed by the SETI -related ‘The Drake Equation’ presented by Alan Rew. Admittance is free, all are welcome.

On the second Monday of every month the group presents astronomical news from around the world as well as its ‘Skies Over Bute’ presentations. The society runs from September to June. For more go to https://buteastronomical.wordpress.com/.