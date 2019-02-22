Identity of Alesha MacPhail killer revealed as Aaron Campbell

The teenager found guilty of the rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail can be now identified as Aaron Campbell.

Campbell (16) is facing a life sentence after being convicted of abducting, raping and killing the schoolgirl while she visited her grandparents on holiday on Bute.

The teenager took Alesha MacPhail from the bed where she was sleeping on the Isle of Bute on July 2 last year and inflicted horrific injuries before dumping her body in woodland.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow took three hours to find the boy guilty unanimously, following a nine-day trial.

He said: “I can’t think of a case in recent times that has attracted such revulsion.

“I intend to grant the application. The press may name the accused and publish images of him.”