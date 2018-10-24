Housing association publishes its annual landlord report

Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) has published its 2017/18 landlord report.

The report gives details of performance in terms of quality and value of the service that should be provided against the standards set out by the Scottish Social Housing Charter, introduced by the Scottish Government in 2012.

The association has improved its performance for completing emergency repairs, attending within 3.52 hours, ahead of the Scottish average of 3.96 hours.

Satisfaction levels for tenants moving into ACHA homes is 93.2 per cent, slightly down on last year’s figure of 93.7 per cent however it is still above the current Scottish average of 90.2 per cent.

Alastair MacGregor, ACHA’s chief executive, said: “I am pleased to be able to report that there has been good performance and satisfaction levels in a variety of our areas of service delivery during 2017/18.”

“The association is committed to improving our services to tenants and other service users and the areas in the landlord report we need to improve on will be prioritised by the association.

ACHA’s Landlord Report can be viewed at www.acha.co.uk.