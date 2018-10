Fyne Homes tenants, staff and the wider community recently collected “Goodness Gang” tokens from the Co-op, which allowed Fyne Homes Tenant Participation to purchase toys to donate to nurseries in Argyll & Bute.

Those that benefited included Apple Tree Nursery in Rothesay (pictured), Rothesay Play Group and Rothesay Joint Campus pre-fives.

The local Co-op at Bridge Street, Rothesay also kindly allowed a collection box to be left at the tills for customers to donate their tokens.